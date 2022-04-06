Atlanta will be contributing $5 million to help close the language disparity gap in Atlanta Public Schools, Mayor Andre Dickens said.
Dickens announced the contribution during his April 4 State of the City Address where he asked Atlanta Public Schools and "the philanthropic community" match the city's contribution.
"Statistics show that by the time children begin school, there is already disparity in language abilities," Dickens said. "What happens during infancy matters — and we plan to do something about it. We have a goal of putting $20 million towards closing this gap. The City of Atlanta has never made an investment into early childhood education."
APS is one of the largest school districts in the state, serving around 50,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The district is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs.
"When we do this — and I mean all of this together — the end of eight years in office, Atlanta will be best place in country to raise a child," Dickens said. "Let's get there. That is a goal and we will hit it."
Statewide, 6.3% of Georgia students are in English to Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL classes. As of 2018, 4.2% of APS students are considered English Leaners. APS has not yet responded to request for comment on the district's current numbers, nor a response to Dickens' announcement.
Dickens also said he plans to hire around 3,000 teens through Atlanta's Summer Youth Employment Program and launch the Mayor's Internship Program where students can get an up-close look at government.
"I hope you share this vision with me and I hope you see yourself," Dickens said, "because as you know, I draw circles and I don't draw lines...you'd be surprised what can be accomplish when were in alignment with one common goal."
