If you want to weigh in on Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed $1.4 billion budget for the 2021-22 academic year, now’s your chance.
In a news release, the district announced it will host two virtual regional budget meetings over the next five days to get the public’s opinion on the budget. The first meeting is May 13 at 5 p.m., and the second one is May 18 at 5 p.m. Both will take place online via Zoom, but the district is offering other ways for residents to participate.
Individuals can join either meeting via Zoom by visiting https://atlantapublicschools-us.zoom.us/j/6693877722?pwd=YVdVZUxkUDRpd0tsVEVtekh2RnBYQT09 and using meeting ID 669 387 7722 and passcode 909761. To dial by one’s location, call 1-929-205-6099 and using the same meeting ID and passcode. To participate via Skype for Business, visit https://atlantapublicschools-us.zoom.us/skype/6693877722.
The budget must be approved by the Atlanta Board of Education before the next fiscal year begins July 1.
For more information about each meeting, visit atlantapublicschools.us and scroll down to near the bottom of the home page.
