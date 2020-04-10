Atlanta Public Schools has announced it will provide food and meals for its students and their families once a week on Mondays beginning April 13.
Students will be provided with five breakfasts and five lunches each Monday. They will be available along with bus delivery service at 10 school sites. Also, a bag of weekly groceries will be available at five sites only. Service will be available each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, via drive-through or walk-up, while supplies last.
Bus route information may be found at atlantapublicschools.us/Page/62031. The school sites handing out meals and food are:
♦ Bunche Middle School (1925 Niskey Lake Road SW)
♦ Cleveland Avenue Elementary School (2672 Old Hapeville Road SW)
♦ Douglass High School (225 Hamilton E Holmes Drive NW)
♦ Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School, 256 Clifton St. SE)
♦ Sylvan Hills Middle School (1461 Sylvan Road, SW)
♦ Booker T. Washington High School (45 Whitehouse Drive SW)*
♦ Hope-Hill Elementary School (112 Boulevard NE)*
♦ King Middle School (545 Hill St. SE)*
♦ Thomasville Heights Elementary School (1820 Henry Thomas Drive SE)*
♦ Young Middle School (3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW)*
*denotes sites where no groceries are available
Bus delivery is available on middle school bus routes in these clusters: Carver, Douglass, Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, Therrell and Washington. Children do not have to be present to receive a meal. Families are encouraged to pull up at these locations for drive-through service.
Also, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. (The does not manage the hours or service at these food distribution sites. Families should contact the food distribution sites directly for information about their hours, service and any other requirements for food). To view the full list of food distribution sites through the food bank, visit https://bit.ly/2JUwmtp.
Other school districts, such as Cobb and Fulton, have been distributing meals to their students since March.
