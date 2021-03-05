With the state allowing schools’ teachers and other employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8, Atlanta Public Schools has announced the dates and location where its staff and contractors will get it.
According to a news release, they will be vaccinated in two sets of events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta over three days, with all receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. The first dose will be administered March 24, 26 and 27, and the second one will be given April 14, 16 and 17. During both weeks, district employees and contractors will get the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The district has gotten enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for up to 8,000 staff and contractors.
March 5, the White House announced it plans, in the next two weeks, to open a mass vaccination site, backed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in conjunction with the one Fulton County has already established there.
At the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ mayors meeting earlier in the day, County Manager Dick Anderson said the feds’ involvement means the site can increase its vaccination capability to 6,000 per day, seven days a week for eight weeks.
