Atlanta Public Schools achieved an 83.1 percent graduation rate for cohort 2021, according to graduation data released Oct. 21 by the Georgia Department of Education.
By achieving its all-time high graduation rate, APS has narrowed the gap with the state graduation rate of 83.7%. This is the first time that APS has been this close to the state graduation rate. Fulton County Schools' 2021 was 87.7% and DeKalb County Schools' was 75.4%.
According to the school system, a total of 2,557 students graduated on-time from APS in 2021. The percentage of students who graduated in 2021 is higher than any other year since 2012, when the state adopted the cohort graduation rate as required by federal law.
“I am incredibly proud of the Class of 2021," APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said. "Despite a global pandemic, uncertainty, and racial unrest, these resilient scholars persevered and accomplished an important milestone. Their success in achieving APS’ all time high graduation rate is a testament to the focus and concerted efforts of our students, teachers, counselors, families and school leaders.”
Of the 17 schools with graduating classes, eight achieved percentage-point gains compared to 2020. The largest increase was at Carver STEAM, which achieved a 18.1-percentage-point gain. Other schools achieving gains include BEST MS/HS (+15.1), Jackson High (+7.3), Washington (+7.0), Therrell (+3.1), South Atlanta (+1.8), KIPP Collegiate (+1.6), North Atlanta (+1.6), and Drew Secondary (+0.8).
In addition, six schools had graduation rates greater than 90%, including Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (100%), Drew Secondary (99.0%), North Atlanta High (93.9%), Atlanta Classical Academy (92.7%), BEST MS/HS (92.7%), and Carver Early College (90.4%).
Equity and achievement by historically underrepresented groups is also an important indicator for APS. The 2021 graduation rate for students with disabilities increased by 9.2 percentage points over the 2020 of 64.6% to reach an all-time high of 73.8%. The graduation rate for English learners also reached a new high of 76.8%, a increase compared to 2020.
“The APS community has fully embraced the grace to grow and the growth in our overall graduation rate is demonstrative of that commitment," Chief Equity and Social Justice Officer Dr. Tauheedah Baker-Jones said. "There is also promising growth across the board in subgroup graduation data and we celebrate this as well."
"These data points can inform the practices that we scale, and that we leverage to address areas in need of improvement," Baker-Jones said. "The Center for Equity and Social Justice is looking forward to partnering with our entire community in developing strategies to ensure that we advance our mission to graduate all students ready for college, career, and life.”
Herring also said that while the school system applauds the success, APS must recognize that providing equitable support to its students is paramount to student achievement and success.
“This is one of the reasons we created the Center for Equity and Social Justice to enable schools to create equitable learning environments that accelerate success for our scholars while helping APS achieve our mission and vision," Herring said.
