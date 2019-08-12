To coincide with the start of the 2019-20 academic year Aug. 12, Atlanta Public Schools has launched Let’s Talk!, a new online customer service tool designed to improve the way the public can communicate with the district.
Let’s Talk!, which is available through the district’s website (www.atlantapublicschools.us), can also be accessed through the district’s mobile app. The tool is designed to make it easier for the public to connect and engage with the district, ask questions, offer feedback or share ideas.
The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google or Apple store by searching for “Atlanta Public Schools.”
Once in Let’s Talk!, the public can choose from a number of the district’s topic areas, including transportation, safety and security, school nutrition, facilities, Go Teams, individual schools, special education, human resources, board of education, general inquiries and more. Just submit your question, comment or suggestion to the district.
In addition to providing an additional opportunity for the public to engage with the district, Let’s Talk! will help it see the kinds of questions being asked districtwide. It will also create a consistent customer service experience for the public by streamlining customer service efforts within the district, preventing duplication and providing a seamless and timely response to the customer.
According to a news release, the district’s efforts to listen and engage with the community and using online tools like Let’s Talk! is a key part of its “journey toward becoming a high-performing school district where students love to learn, educators inspire, families engage and the community trusts the system.”
