The Atlanta Public Schools district is keeping its schools closed through April 13 due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district announced the move in a news release March 23. Its schools have been closed since March 16, and is extending the closure through April 3. The week of April 6 through 10 is already designated for spring break, so schools will be out then as well. Since March 16 students have been taking classes online.
Also, district officials are making sure all students have devices as a part of its teleschooling initiative. This school year, the district distributed more than 7,500 iPads to first- and second-graders as part of the Tablet2Read program and over 8,000 laptops to nearly all students in grades six through eight.
Because of the school closures, the district must dole out many more devices than are normally used in classrooms every day in order to put computers in the hands of its most vulnerable students. If your child needs a device and you have not heard from your child’s school, please contact the school directly.
