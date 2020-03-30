For parents of students attending a school in the Atlanta Public Schools district, this week is your last chance to pick up a device for them to use while taking classes at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Parents whose students didn’t get a device during the original distribution window are asked to contact their child’s school by March 31 at 5 p.m. and let the school know their child still needs one. The district’s technology team will assess those needs and make devices available for pickup starting April 2 at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership at 130 Trinity Ave. SW in downtown Atlanta, while supplies last.

For requests properly submitted through their children’s schools, parents and caregivers should expect to receive a call sometime April 2 with instructions on picking up their child’s device at the center starting that afternoon. Only students with preassigned devices can be supported through this process, and there will not be any extra devices. All “last call” distributions will end April 3.

Due to the virus pandemic, safety and health guidelines will be followed by the district’s employees. Therefore, during this process, all devices will be preassigned to students and they will be packaged individually.

For more information, visit www.atlanta.k12.ga.us.

