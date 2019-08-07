Atlanta Public Schools will kick off the 2019-20 academic year with a series of events to welcome back students.
First, the district will host an open house at North Atlanta High School and its other high schools Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Atlanta is located at 4111 Northside Pkwy. in Buckhead.
The open house events serve as a way for parents and students to meet their new teachers, get familiar with their school and learn about special programs, transportation, the cafeteria menu and more.
Second, the district will host its sixth annual Back-to-School Bash Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.
Close to 10,000 students and family members are expected to attend the event. The Bash is free and includes education and afterschool resources, live entertainment, fun activities for children, free backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a raffle featuring several new bicycles as prizes.
Third, the district will host a series of Cluster Conversation events at each high school, where students who attend that high school or the middle or elementary schools that feed into it, and their parents plus employees and community members, can hear more about the district’s next strategic plan. Anyone attending these meetings can give their input on the district and its future.
The North Atlanta cluster meeting will take place Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us.
