Atlanta Public Schools has announced the winners of its annual APyeS! Awards, including its Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
Eulonda Washington, principal at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, was named Principal of the Year, and Krissi Davis, music teacher and orchestra director at Henry W. Grady High School, was selected the District Excellence in Teaching Award winner (also known as Teacher of the Year).
They and others were honored at the district’s awards ceremony Oct. 29 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. Davis will represent the district in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Awards this spring. The current Georgia Teacher of the Year, Tracey Pendley, teaches at the fourth grade at Burgess-Peterson Academy.
Local schools and organizations honored at the ceremony included:
♦ GO Teams – Excellence in Leadership: John Waller, principal of E. Rivers Elementary School
♦ Cluster Partner Awards
o Douglass cluster – Buckhead Church
o North Atlanta cluster – Station 16
For more information on the awards, visit https://bit.ly/2K31mbb.
