Atlanta Public Schools has announced the dates for its high schools’ in-person graduation ceremonies.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing its schools to switch to online classes in March, the district polled the class of 2020 about whether seniors wanted their commencement ceremonies to be in person, virtual or both. They chose both and held their virtual graduations in May.
The in-person ceremonies for all 14 of the district’s high schools will take place July 20 through 23 at Lakewood Stadium, with July 24 being the rain makeup date. They will be held in the early morning and late afternoon to shield guests from humid weather conditions. Also, social distancing and other safety guidelines will be enforced.
The schedule is as follows:
♦ July 20: Carver Early College and Carver STEAM, 9 a.m.; Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Business Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) Academy, 6:30 p.m.; KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 8:30 p.m.
♦ July 21: Henry W. Grady High School, 9 a.m.; Frederick Douglass High School, 6:30 p.m.; Booker T. Washington High School, 8:30 p.m.
♦ July 22: Benjamin E. Mays High School, 9 a.m.; Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School (Phoenix Academy), 6:30 p.m.; South Atlanta High School, 8:30 p.m.
♦ July 23: North Atlanta High School, 9 a.m.; Maynard H. Jackson High School, 6:30 p.m.; Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 8:30 p.m.
