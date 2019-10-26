The Atlanta Public Schools district slightly raised its annual College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) score but remained below the state average and all other large metro Atlanta school districts, according to the scores released Oct. 25 by the Georgia Department of Education.
The state compiles the scores through a 0-to-100-point scale from multiple indicators within five main components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and graduation rates (high school only).
According to a state news release, as part of Georgia’s state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act, the replacement for No Child Left Behind, the state made changes to the CCRPI calculation. The 2018 CCRPI was the first to use the new calculation. Comparisons between the 2018 and 2019 CCRPI are valid; comparisons to prior years are not.
The state also gives each school a Climate Star rating of 1 to 5 stars by using data from various surveys, student disciple data and attendance records, and those were also released Oct. 25.
Atlanta’s overall score increased from 73.4 in 2018 to 74.1 this year but was 1.8 points lower than the state average of 75.9. Among the largest metro districts, Atlanta’s score was lower than the Cobb (86.1), Fulton (83.8), Gwinnett (82.5), DeKalb (75.4) county districts.
But Atlanta Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said she was pleased with the improvement the district made in some areas. At the high school level, the district increased its score by 4.9 points to 70.4. At the middle and elementary school levels, the district’s scores dropped by 0.6 points to 72.2 and by 0.2 points to 76.6, respectively.
“What we’re seeing with the CCRPI scores largely reflects the performance trends we saw in our Georgia Milestones results,” Carstarphen said in a news release. “We can see the foundational work started in 2014 beginning to take effect across the District as we narrow gaps with the state. But the scores for all schools must increase, so we are continuing the hard work to provide our students with a rigorous academic experience.”
According to the latest results, 48 of 87 Atlanta district schools saw increases in their CCRPI scores compared to 2018. Schools achieving double-digit gains include: KIPP Vision Primary (+24.7), KIPP WAYS Primary (+21.6), M.A. Jones Elementary (+19.1), Bolton Academy (+17.5), Hutchinson Elementary (+15.7), KIPP Vision (+15.7), Thomasville Heights Elementary (+15.5), Forrest Hill (+14.9), Towns Elementary (+14.1), E. Rivers Elementary (+13.2), Humphries Elementary (+12.6), Carver STEAM (+11.4), Jackson High (+11.3), Garden Hills Elemenetary (+10.2) and Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (+10.1).
Buckhead’s two public high schools’ scores increased, with Atlanta Classical going from 80.5 to 87.9 and North Atlanta jumping from 77.1 to 86.4.
For more information and analysis of the district’s CCRPI scores, visit www.apsinsights.org/blog. To view all schools’ scores and Climate Stars, visit https://bit.ly/2BHPwP7 or www.gadoe.org.
