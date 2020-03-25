Two Midtown-based organizations are offering digital resources for families, teachers and adults to support learning and entertainment while residents are stuck at home due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
First, the Alliance Theatre is offering resources including live virtual coaching and virtual classes for instruction on screenwriting, playwriting, arts criticism, script analysis, voiceover, monologue coaching, audition techniques: sides, self-taping, acting and more.
It is also streaming its most recent production, “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience” by Mo Willems through March 29.
For more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/digital.
Second, Georgia Public Broadcasting, already Georgia’s digital education content provider for the classroom, is expanding its efforts to serve teachers and families during the virus crisis.
With the state’s school districts heeding Gov. Brian Kemp’s call to keep schools closed during the outbreak, GPB is fulfilling its mission to ensure that all children in the state have access to free educational resources at home or wherever they receive care and teaching instruction.
GPB has initiated several initiatives, including:
♦ In collaboration with the Georgia Department of Education, GPB Education will be launching the Georgia Home Classroom initiative, which includes a library of digital learning resources, along with an instructional broadcast schedule that adheres to Georgia’s state standards to foster at-home learning across all subjects and grade levels. Those resources will be available at gpb.org/learn.
♦ GPB Education is providing daily communications with suggestions for content, activities and learning opportunities through webinars, e-newsletters, Twitter and Facebook. It’s encouraging users to also share these materials with their organizations and communities.
♦ GPB is also working with PBS to provide educational broadcast programming with support resources for students in pre-K through 12th grade. These programs and resources are standards-based by state and classroom-tested by teachers.
♦ GPB’s PBS Kids Channel is always available 24 hours a day seven days a week with children’s favorite shows – “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Arthur,” “Pinkalicious and Peterrific,” “Wild Kratts, “Odd Squad” and many others. Check your local listings for the stations in your market. The programming also can be accessed at our GPB Kids website, on the PBS Kids app, available for free on a wide range of platforms.
For more information, visit gpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.