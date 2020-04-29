Atlanta International School in Buckhead recently had teams place first and fourth in the state in not one but two competitions that took place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
First, in the National Economics Challenge, senior economists Chris Topalov, Fabian Lukas Blank, Ethan Michel, Anna Pahlsmeyer, Carina Kane, Victor Guyard, Robert Luke Joseph and Jack MacQuillan were members of the two teams that secured double state victories.
They placed first in the David Ricardo Division and fourth in the Adam Smith Division. The seniors demonstrated critical thinking in microeconomics, macroeconomics, international trade and current events.
Second, the AIS Investment Club teams placed first, fourth and 13th in the Securities and Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation Stock Market Game, where 3,296 competed.
The club’s first-place team finished 167.49% above the S&P 500 and defeated 59 other teams in the region. The club’s fourth-place squad finished second in the region and its 13th-place group was fourth in the region.
The club focuses on responsible management, limiting taxes, understanding macro- and micro-economics, current events and more. The game also provides them a safe place to learn about market risk using $100,000 in fake money. Students can borrow up to 50% of their equity to “leverage margin” and invest on loan.
Teams invest through the Stock Market Game portal, and all stocks are updated at the end of the day to “price to market.” This year the students took full advantage of learning how to “short the market” with the winning team taking home $253,986.89. That team is comprised of sophomores Robert Anthony, Santiago Chapa, William Ezell, Vincent Radowski and junior/team leader Anish Reddy.
The fourth-place squad includes Reddy and fellow juniors Joshua Bell, Spencer Bryant, Gabriel Servi and Rodrigo Villagomez and finished with $153,818.83 (66.33% above the S&P 500).
The 13th-place group is comprised of juniors Jim Blasig, Ethan Carrier, Charlie Morris and Adem Wijewickrema and freshman Daksh Breja and finished with $116,636.82 (30.14% above the S&P 500).
