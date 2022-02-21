Three Atlanta International School students have won awards at the 2022 Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Competition.
Daniele Naujokas '25, won a Silver Key for her self-portrait ‘Moral of the Story,' which she says was inspired by grief and isolation. Naujokas has been creating art since she was a child and hopes to pursue art after graduation.
"The inspiration behind my realism pastel self-portrait, "Moral of the Story" was a sense of grieving many people have experienced," Naujokas said. "The feeling of being isolated, misunderstood, and feeling trapped within your own body is universal to almost every being. My goal was to share that feeling with those around me. To show that, to some extent, we can understand each other."
Jeeho Kang '23 won the ‘Gold Key’ Award — the top award for the region — for the Design of an 'Allergen Guide Package.'
"Back when mom accidentally ate peanut bread without noticing the warning sign as it was too small to notice, it enlightened me to think about what I can do to help people like mom," Kang said. "Then I thought, if I can make a packaging that clearly reveals the allergens, people will be able to warn themselves from danger."
Asanshay Gupta '23 also won a Gold Key for his photograph ‘The Odd Ones Out.' He also won 3 Silver Keys and 3 honorable mentions for other photos.
"I love using photography to show the beauty in the unnoticed," Gupta said. "Getting the aerial perspective of a parking lot showed a similar phenomenon, as the very few brightly coloured cars stood out against the grey majority."
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens, has fostered creativity and talent since 1923 for millions of students and features a notable list of alumni including Amanda Gorman, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath and Andy Warhol.
The Gold and Silver Key Art awards will be presented at a ceremony in Savannah on March 5th. The Gold Key awards go on to the National Level.
"If there is one thing I would like to tell people, it's that art isn't easy," Naujokas said. "I believe anybody can do art, but to be an artist, and to be successful as an artist, you must have the drive to do so."
