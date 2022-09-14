Fourth grade students at Atlanta International School get to experience a sliver of space during the school’s Space Camp.
Students at Atlanta International School discover their individual learning styles early on, and as kinesthetic or ‘hands-on’ learning is especially popular, and can be found throughout the school at every age and stage.
“Space Camp isn’t only a valuable way to reinforce key concepts — it physically engages them in the effects of science, time and space,” AIS Head of Innovation and Technology Dr. Marsha Maxwell said. “At the end of every camp I am approached by eager AIS ‘Eaglenauts’ wanting to learn more!”
Held for three days every fall, the interactive camp allows students to explore space and the solar system. Gyro spheres, bungee jumps and virtual reality are amongst the activities re-enforcing what the students have learned about planets, the solar system, gravity and Earth’s place in the universe.
“I love science,” AIS fourth grader Niyam said. “It makes the world more interesting. It explains how the world works.”
According to AIS, Space Camp is a culmination and celebration of the IB unit of inquiry — “Space exploration has done more than expand our knowledge of the earth and beyond.” AIS fourth graders were able to fly drones to collect topography data like NASA’s Dragonfly drone going to Titan, experience Virtual Reality to visit the space station to see what it might be like to live in space, and even design, build and launch rockets.
Students were also able to make slime and compare it to the smart slime in space, code robots to travel both inter-planetary and inner-planetary, and use stop motion animation to learn about the phases of the moon.
Another fourth grader, Sam, said their favorite part of space camp was the bungee jump and gyroscope.
“It really pumped my adrenaline and I felt like I was training to be an astronaut,” Sam said. “I felt like there was less gravity.”
In addition to Space Camp, AIS offers numerous opportunities for its students to learn about space. The school’s space program launches experiments into space and the Artemis summer experience for SS young women gives them a chance to learn from NASA scientists, astronauts and local university professors solving space-related problems related to sustainability, drones, Mars exploration and the upcoming lunar base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.