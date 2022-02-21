Atlanta International School senior Asanshay Gupta won the Congressional App Challenge in Georgia's Fifth District.
Every year members of the U.S. House of Representatives host district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students.
Gupta developed the Oxygen Planner App to help hospitals and frontline workers plan oxygen demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This app has now been used by over 973 hospitals in over 74 countries.
"I designed Oxygen Planner with the hope that no facility would have to turn down a patient because they didn’t have the oxygen to support them," Gupta said. "As we moved through the pandemic, this vision expanded to creating realistic oxygen usage plans past the end of COVID. Now, the app can serve all kinds of hospital needs, from whole hospital planning, to at home support, to emergency ventilation and anesthesia on ambulances.
Gupta was also inspired by the rise in High Flow Oxygen Therapy, something he first learned about at Allied Medical, while participating in Atlanta International School’s STEAM internship program.
He combined his passion for medicine and technology to work with experts and users, volunteering over 980 hours during 14 months to design it. When the Delta variant spiked, Gupta adapted his app, releasing versions that allowed for in-depth planning of oxygen supply by medical facilities to prevent shortages.
"I have been really lucky to get such strong support from my school community, my teachers, and the various subject matter experts that I worked with, and I am really grateful for their support," Gupta said. "I would also like to say a special thank you to my grandfather, who helped me come up with the idea for the app and supported me the whole way. I hope I can pass it on by supporting other students in my community with their ideas around solving real world problems through innovation."
Gupta met with Nikema Williams, Congresswoman for Georgia’s fifth district, Aaron Johnson, district director and members of their team. Winning students are invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C.and winning apps may be put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.