Atlanta International School has selected senior Luisa Gonzalez as its top students through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators’ Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program.
Each year, the top high school students from public and private schools across the state of Georgia are honored alongside a teacher of their choosing. Gonzalez has selected IB Diploma Program Biology Teacher, Adam Lapish, as this year’s STAR teacher, the educator who has been most impactful to her academic development.
The STAR student must have the highest SAT score and rank in the top 10% of the class.
Gonzalez, who has applied to Universities in the UK for this Fall, has a wide range of talents. During her high school career, she has won First Place at the Atlanta International School Science Fair, secured State-wide and National Rankings in Math Kangaroo competitions and had her art work displayed at The High Museum.
Her many extracurricular interests include an Editing and Marketing role at Life Network as part of the school’s internship program, working on a range of film projects and teaching herself guitar.
Gonzalez has also been actively involved in a wide range of CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) initiatives as part of her International Baccalaureate Diploma program. These include Language Buddies, (teaching 4 to 8 year-olds learning a second language), and advocating for Policy Change and Awareness as a member of AIS Speaks.
AIS's next admission deadline is Jan. 31. For more information, visit www.aischool.org.
