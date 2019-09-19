Atlanta Public Schools saw its graduate rate drop slightly but Buckhead’s two public high schools had rates above the district and state averages, according to statistics released Sept. 18 by the Georgia Department of Education.
The state’s mark was 82.0%, which is slightly above the 2018 rate of 81.6%.
North Atlanta saw its score drop from 92.5% in 2018 to 91.1% this year, and Atlanta Classical Academy, which had its first senior class in 2019, had a rate of 88.6% in its first year eligible. The Atlanta district’s rate, which saw a record high mark of 79.9% in 2018, dropped by nearly two points to 78.0% this year. But its rate has jumped by 18.8% since 2014, the year Superintendent Meria Carstarphen arrived.
“APS continues to show progress, with our 2019 graduation rate representing improvements since we first began our targeted focus on graduation in 2014,” Carstarphen said in a news release. “While our rate declined slightly from our all-time high last year, we are encouraged that our efforts are continuing to yield results for kids and producing much stronger outcomes than just five years ago. There is no question, however, that there is much more work to be done to ensure that all students are on the path to graduation.”
Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:
- The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by
- The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class
The adjusted cohort rate is defined as follows: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.
For more information on graduation rates, visit https://bit.ly/2kFetpD.
