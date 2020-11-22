Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead has the distinction of having the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA)’s 2019-20 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Amoy Walker won the award, which was presented in a Nov. 9 ceremony at the school. In a video posted on the GISA’s Facebook page, its vice president, Stan Whitlock, announced the honor in an event that was disguised as another interview with Walker, who already knew she was a finalist for the award.
The GISA has 165 member schools and annually names an upper, middle and lower school teacher of the year after each school submits nominations.
“We appreciate everything you do for these young ladies and for all of our young people and helping their dreams come true,” Whitlock said at the ceremony.
In her acceptance speech, Walker said, “Thank you for this wonderful honor. The one thing about being an AGS teacher is that with every girl, every day, no matter what their ability, no matter what their circumstances, we at AGS see every girl for who they are and who they want to become.”
In 2019 Walker came to the school, where she teaches sixth-grade English and seventh-grade humanities and serves as its middle school curriculum coordinator. She received a bachelor’s degree from Stony Brook University and a master’s degree from the Teachers College at Columbia University.
Before joining the Atlanta Girls’ School, Walker taught seventh-grade humanities and served in several leadership roles at the Girls’ Middle School in Palo Alto, California, for 11 years. Prior to her work at that school, she taught for two years at The High School of Fashion Industries in New York.
“As a first-generation college attendee, education was my path to achieve socioeconomic stability,” Walker said of the award in a news release. “This is why I firmly believe in the philosophy ‘every child, every day.’ This means that regardless of a student’s socioeconomic status, language, learning ability or race, when they arrive at AGS they receive the skills and supports needed to live a dignified and satisfied life. AGS is truly special in that each student and community member is encouraged to lead a life of purpose.”
