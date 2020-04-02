Atlanta Girls’ School senior Peyton Cherry attributes her success to “resiliency,” she said.
“I’m a very strong believer that everything happens for a reason, and all my experiences have shaped who I am today,” she said. “From AGS I have learned the importance of being bold and doing the best and getting the best results even when I don’t expect them to be. I’ve always loved being a part of the student council. It’s always about doing your best. I’m not going to always do something well, but if I work hard, it will be a success either way.”
That attitude has carried Cherry well thus far. The east Cobb resident has a 3.99 weighted GPA. She said another key to her success is relentless effort in everything she does.
“I believe strongly in hard work, and I believe I would not be who I am without it,” she said. “Every time I put all my effort into something, it always gets done and is done correctly. If I didn’t work hard, I would not have the same results I have today.”
Jenny Cockrill, an Advanced Placement language and composition teacher who instructed Cherry in classes in the ninth, 11th and 12th grades, said she’s a quick study.
“As a student, Peyton is fully present, knows how to read the cues life sends her and knows when to take the opportunity to reflect,” she said. “This skill is hard earned and a product of her attention and engagement with life around her. What sets her apart in the classroom is her understanding of group dynamics and her willingness to step up as a leader to help move a discussion forward.
“She is a critical thinker who is always willing to lean in when the work is challenging and be vulnerable in conversations for the good of the group. She is the kind of student who will look for ways to improve and grow, and she is the kind of person who will ask how she can help.”
Cherry is president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, won the Spelman College Book Award, which is given to a high school junior for her hard work, resiliency and compassion, participated in the National Student Leadership Conference at Yale and has been named to the school’s dean’s list multiple times. She is on the school’s volleyball and swim teams and enjoys spending time with friends on the weekend, her family’s weekly movie night and baking.
“I’ve taken (baking) up a lot lately with the (coronavirus-related home restrictions),” Cherry said. “I have a massive sweet tooth. I also like to travel.”
The daughter of Pedro and Tomeka Cherry will attend the University of Georgia this fall.
“I want to major in biology and/or business,” she said. “I want to own my own pediatric dental practice in the future. I feel those two majors will help me.”
Said Cockrill, “She is gracious, intelligent, engaging and incredibly fun. Peyton has a wonderful sense of humor. She delights in connections and friendships, and she expresses gratitude in the moment, which makes her a role model in the AGS community.”
