The Atlanta Public Schools district has decided to cancel all out-of-state or international field trips due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a letter to students’ parents and guardians, Superintendent Meria Carstarphen wrote that the district has no students who have been infected with COVID-19 and explained why the district made that decision.
“Given the steadily increasing numbers of reported cases both internationally and in the United States, including Fulton County and elsewhere in Georgia, (the district) is taking proactive, immediate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, both within the (district) community and beyond,” she wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, all (district)-sponsored field trips to international and domestic out-of-state locations are cancelled until further notice.”
Carstarphen also wrote that the district “will proceed with caution” and keep track of all in-state field trips and any health concerns associated with them. She added the district will watch updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Departments of Public Health and Education to make any adjustments to its plans.
