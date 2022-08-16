100 Black Men of Atlanta kicked off the first day of school by welcoming the students of B.E.S.T. Academy Aug. 1 as part of the organization's annual tradition.
Handshakes and high fives were abundant as members of the 100 Black Men and Emerging 100 lined the entry way, greeting students as their parents and buses dropped them off. Starting the day, breakfast with the senior class was provided by the Emerging 100 of Atlanta.
"Since its doors opened in 2007, members of 100 Black Men of Atlanta have welcomed new generations of students as a symbolic gesture of support," Chairman Keith Millner said. "It’s exhilarating to see the students’ excitement for the new year and it aligns with our mission 'What they see, they will be.'"
Started in 1987, Project Success programs provide nurturing, personalized, and concrete support in the form of mentoring and social, emotional and communication skill development, particularly during students’ transition from pre-adolescence to the adolescent phase of their development. Project Success is a nationally recognized post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance, and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students whereby the 100 Black Men of Atlanta provides tuition-assistance scholarships for all Project Success students who graduate from high school.
The mission of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community. A non-profit organization, The 100 provides college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success.
Civic-minded members dedicate their time and talent as mentors to help boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement and violence that plague their communities, thus enabling them to seek their highest potential. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.
"Through mentoring and Project Success, we encourage students to reach academic success and help them develop into educated, contributing members of our community," Executive Director Louis Negron said.
B.E.S.T. Academy is a public all-boys school in servicing students from grades 6-12. The total minority enrollment is 100%, and 100% of students are economically disadvantaged. For more info visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/besths.
