For those attending this year's Disney On Ice presents “Road Trip Adventures” show at the State Farm Arena expecting to see just another ice show, they likely will leave pleasantly surprised.
“This is not your typical ice show, far from it,” one of the Disney on Ice performers, Gretchen Trowbridge, said of the performances coming Sept. 25 through 29 to the downtown Atlanta venue.
According to a news release on the show, it features new and classic tales as this multi-generational experience will have those in attendance sitting on the edge of their seats.
According to Trowbridge, in addition to those performers on skates, the show includes contortionists, BMX riders and even aerialists.
This marks Trowbridge's ninth trip to Atlanta for the Disney on Ice show through the years while her husband, Scott, who is also a cast member, has performed in the city six times.
"Scott and I just enjoy coming to Atlanta so much as the venues our show has been performed in have been great. Those in attendance have really shown their love for our show, which makes us feel good," Gretchen said.
Each show is about 90 minutes long and includes a 15-minute intermission, she said.
“This Disney on Ice show is so different with new musical numbers and routines on the ice as well as the aerialists, BMX riders and other new elements of the show Gretchen spoke of," Scott said.
For "Road Trip Adventures," the audience is invited to hit the highway with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride as part of this new production, the release stated.
“Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and attendees of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations,” according to the release.
As part of the production, the audience is invited to see the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins as well as Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.
Without moving from their seats, those attending will travel to sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti, the release stated. Characters from “Aladdin,” including Aladdin, Genie and Jasmine will appear in a parade filled with stunts, magical moments and a brand-new song.
The Disney edition of Road Trip Karaoke will also introduce such characters as Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana.
Tickets start at $15 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com. For group rates and information, call 1-866-248-8740.
Also, Feld Entertainment, Disney on Ice’s producer, has partnered with the Rally Foundation to raise awareness for childhood cancer research during the show’s visit to Atlanta.
There will be a special 46% discount offered on non-VIP tickets for the Sept. 26 performance to bring awareness to the fact that 46 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. Individuals can purchase discounted tickets by visiting www.ticketmaster.com/rally and using the code “RALLY.”
