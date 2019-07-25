An exhibit devoted to Fulton County’s up-and-coming artists is opening soon at the Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs.
July 26 through Aug. 9, the center will host will host "Youth Summer Art Weeks," its annual exhibition, which is free and open to the public. It includes works from emerging artists in pottery, sculpture, drawing, screen-printing, jewelry and mixed media.
A closing reception will take place Aug. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served. The center is located at 254 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs.
For more information, visit www.fultonarts.org.
