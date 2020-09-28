ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 40 states reporting increases in fatal opioid overdoses, the National Safety Council is urging both the Biden and Trump campaigns to include opioid overdose prevention as part of their COVID-19 recovery plans. In a letter sent to both campaigns today, NSC further urges the candidates to discuss their strategies around prevention, treatment and the employers' role in ending the crisis at the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio - a state decimated by the opioid epidemic.