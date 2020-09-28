Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and the Emory Brain Health Center, who partnered to produce “Your Fantastic Mind,” an Emmy-nominated series, will present a special two-hour episode examining the opioid crisis in Georgia today (Sept. 28) at 8 p.m. on GPB’s statewide television network.
The episode will also stream on the GPB website, Facebook and air on the GPB Radio Network.
This special episode, “The Opioid Crisis in Georgia,” focuses on the latest information about the increase in addiction rates and overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also documents the roots of the opioid crisis and how it took hold in the state. The program also looks at medication-assisted treatment and public health efforts to reach Georgia’s underserved communities to help battle the opioid crisis. The special features a panel of experts including:
♦ Patrice Harris, MD, immediate past president of the American Medical Association
♦ Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
♦ Justine Welsh, MD, director of addiction services for Emory Healthcare
♦ Marvin Seppala, MD, chief mdical officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
♦ Tony Sanchez , director of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Office of Recovery Transformation
For more information and a complete list of stations, visit www.gpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.