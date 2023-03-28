The YMCA of Metro Atlanta created the Michael and Eleanor Blass Fund, an endowment providing significant support to the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA in its mission to provide accessible and affordable tennis programs to children in our community.
The Blass Fund was established in memory of Michael Blass, a beloved member of the community and passionate advocate for youth tennis, who passed away last year.
The endowment will provide ongoing scholarship support, ensuring young people can learn and play tennis in a safe, inclusive environment at the YMCA. The fund was made possible from generous contributions from his family and an anonymous friend of Michael Blass.
"We are proud to honor Michael and Eleanor Blass and incredibly grateful for this generous support and commitment to youth tennis," executive director of the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA Jill Moore said. "The Blass Fund will continue Michael's legacy of introducing youth to tennis and teamwork, regardless of societal and economic circumstances."
Through Y youth tennis programs, children gain access to tennis courts, equipment and professional coaching. YMCA youth sports programs are designed to help participants develop skills, confidence, self-esteem and a sense of teamwork.
"We believe tennis is a sport that can bring people together and help young people develop important life skills," Moore said. "Thanks to the support of the Michael and Eleanor Blass Fund, we will continue to provide children with the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of tennis for years to come."
The YMCA invites community members to make contributions to the Michael and Eleanor Blass Fund to support youth tennis programs. For more information or to donate, please visit https://atlymca.com/blass or contact Courtney Severson, YMCA of Metro Atlanta vice president of individual and planned giving, at CourtneyS@ymcaatlanta.org.
