World of Coca-Cola is unveiling two new additions to its Pop Culture Gallery that celebrate Coca-Cola’s Real Magic brand philosophy and illustrate the lasting impact the brand has had on artists and cultures over the last 136 years.
The "Magic Mural" installation exclusively features work created by female artists in addition to offering an augmented reality experience – both firsts for the Atlanta attraction. In the "Ghost Signs" installation, guests get a look inside one family’s quest to revitalize hand-painted Coca-Cola signs around the South.
"Throughout its history, Coca-Cola has been a vibrant presence in the cultures of over 200 countries and, today, remains a symbol of optimism around the world," World of Coca-Cola's Creative Director Scott Hickman said. "You see it at kitchen tables, in packed stadiums and across social platforms. The new Pop Culture Gallery installations highlight Coke’s enduring cultural relevance and illustrate how one brand can connect people from around the world."
"Magic Mural" brings to life the Real Magic ad campaign by grouping the work of five female illustrators from around the globe who summon the positivity and optimism of physical human togetherness, showcasing their talent in a profession that traditionally included more men than women.
The vibrant, larger-than-life mural spans more than 45 feet of wall space and features a creative collection of graphics and illustrations from Rosa Viktoria Ahlers, Xaveria Altena, Claire Isaur, Caroline Laguerre and Katie Smith. Using the cameras on their mobile phones, guests can activate an augmented reality experience that brings the illustrations to life by simply scanning a QR code.
Next, guests can learn the story of two generations of "Ghost Sign" painters. Andy Thompson, a former sign painter for Coca-Cola, spent part of his 34-year career restoring more than 30 historic Coca-Cola ghost murals around the South (the “ghost” refers to the weathered, faded look of the unrestored murals). Now, over five decades later, his granddaughter Amber continues the tradition in honor of her “Pawpaw.” The Ghost Sign installation features a hand-painted recreation of an original Coca-Cola advertisement to pay tribute to the company’s history of building close relationships with the communities it serves.
The Pop Culture exhibit is dedicated to showcasing how fans have made Coca-Cola a paragon of popular culture, and past featured artists include Andy Warhol, Haddon Sundblom and Steve Penley. In addition to the new installations, guests can experience other new elements like “One Coke Away,” which gives guests a glimpse into how the brand is represented in countries worldwide.
Learn more about World of Coca-Cola’s offerings and purchase tickets online at https://www.worldofcoca-cola.com/.
