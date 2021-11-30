Now through Jan. 7, Atlantans and visitors alike are invited to experience thousands of twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and festive photo ops throughout the World of Coca-Cola.
The annual event is back, offering limited time exhibits and interactive activations, including a QR code scavenger hunt for secret recipes and historic trivia tidbits and new seasonal surprises around every corner. Many of the new décor elements pay homage to Coca-Cola Santa, the familiar jovial depiction that was created by artist Haddon Sundblom 90 years ago.
“Ninety years ago, Coca-Cola defined the modern-day image of Santa Claus by commissioning an advertising illustration of a jolly, rosy-cheeked old man,” Group Director, Retail Operations and Administration Joanna Hobday said. “At World of Coca-Cola, we’re celebrating the brand’s inseparable connection to holidays past, while inviting guests to create new memories and traditions for years to come.”
Snap n' Share Sundblom Selfies
To celebrate 90 years of Sunblom Santa — the iconic Coca-Cola Santa Claus created by illustrator Haddon Sunblom in 1931 — guests can insert themselves into festive holiday scenes, including taking an Instagram-worthy seat on Santa’s lap. To continue the historic holiday journey, visitors can read up on Sundblom history outside of the 3D theater and take in the Sundblom exhibit in the Pop Culture Gallery.
Do You See What I See?
Upon entering the lobby, guests are invited to join a “Refreshing Holiday Hunt” to learn about Coca-Cola’s holiday history and discover recipes to impress their friends and family. Guests will search high and low for QR code clues hidden around the attraction, and successful holiday hunters may even discover a secret recipe for Holiday Cookie Coke to take home.
‘Tis the Season for Seasonal Beverages
The Taste It! beverage experience features curated seasonal samplings that allow guests to safely taste a variety of flavors. This year, the exhibit is offering Apple Cider Sprite, Gingerbread Coke and Holiday Sprite Mix as well as custom Freestyle Mixes including Coca-Cola Vanilla Swirl, Coke Zero Vanilla Swirl, Sprite Vanilla Frost, as well as Coca-Cola products from around the world. QR codes are placed throughout the exhibit to share fun facts and details about the origin of each beverage.
Bring on the Holiday Cheer
In the Hub, guests are greeted by holiday décor galore before embarking on a trip around the globe through World of Coke’s “Christmas Around the World” exhibit. Interactive stickers on plexiglass barricades throughout the attraction allow guests to “Elf Yourself” or “Santa Yourself” as well as pose with snow globes, wrapped gifts, Santa hats, reindeer antlers, snowman accessories and more to make for a joyful photo setting. On weekends, holiday-themed performances from Super Fans round out the spirit of the season.
Savor the Scents of the Season
A powerful memory trigger, the sense of smell can transport a person back in time, and, for many people, certain scents are inextricably tied to the holidays. World of Coca-Cola’s Scent Discovery exhibit gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell and how it works with the brain to recall memories and influence other senses like taste. Guests are challenged to identify a variety of aromas, including seasonal scents offered only during the holidays, and uncover beverage recommendations based on their favorites.
Make Merry Memories
The holidays are a time for joy, laughter and making memories that last a lifetime, and the festive “My Coke Story” activation in the Pop Culture Gallery celebrates just that. Guests are invited to share their favorite holiday memories on World of Coca-Cola's complimentary holiday stationery. Select stories will be displayed at the attraction for visitors to read and enjoy.
World of Coca-Cola is taking COVID-19-related precautions, including reduced capacity, timed ticket entry, reduced physical contact during transactions, signage to promote social distancing, mandatory face coverings for all ambassadors and guests over the age of two, an adjusted Coca-Cola Polar Bear experience for social distancing and enhanced cleaning routines throughout the attraction.
To purchase tickets, visit www.WorldofCocaCola.com.
