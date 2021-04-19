Music lovers rejoice!
With Gov. Brian Kemp lifting some restrictions on large-scale events due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s cases decreasing, local venues are cranking up their annual concert series again. Here’s a look at the local ones returning, with health and safety measures in place:
Sunset Sessions
Sunset Sessions, the Park Tavern’s seventh annual alternative music series, started April 18 with Sound Culture & Jive Revival. The free Sunday night series runs through Sept. 26 and takes place at 7 p.m. each week under the Midtown venue’s garden tent.
Here’s a list of the next three performances:
♦ April 25: Cody Marlowe
♦ May 2: Noonday Suns
♦ May 9: The Get Right Band
The musical acts for the May 16 and 23 concerts are to be announced. Though general admission tickets are free, preregistration is required online through the Park Tavern’s website. Also, VIP tables for four are $50 each.
Also, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, which performed at Sunset Sessions in 2019, will return to the Park Tavern for a concert April 22. Proxima Parada will kick off the concert. Doors open at 7 p.m., the opening act starts at 8 p.m., and the headliner begins at 9 p.m.
The Park Tavern is located at 500 Tenth St. in Atlanta. For more information or to get tickets to all shows, visit www.parktavern.com/events.
Jazz In The Sky
Jazz In The Sky at Colony Square, the Midtown mixed-use development’s annual concert series, returns May 4 through 25. Taking place Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Colony Square’s helipad 320 feet in the air, the series will benefit the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which returns to Piedmont Park May 29 and 30.
The lineup of performers is to be announced, and tickets cost $35 per person and go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m.
Colony Square is located at 1197 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3v7RFgP.
Franklin Pond Chamber Music
Franklin Pond Chamber Music, an Atlanta organization of young classical musicians that performs in-person concerts throughout the year during normal times, will return to face-to-face concerts with its free May 4 Fall into Spring Concert at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead.
The group had been performing only online since the pandemic hit a little over a year ago, and anyone who cannot attend the concert can watch it online at a later date. Franklin Pond’s repertoire includes Mozart, Beethoven, Dvorak and Handel.
Fall into Spring serves as the culmination of the students’ training for the entire 2020-21 academic year. The church is located at 3180 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.franklinpond.org or call 404-252-3479.
