Buckhead Village has a packed line-up of festive holiday happenings for 2022, including hosting The German American Cultural Foundation’s 2022 German Christkindl Market, a performance from the Atlanta Ballet 2, and more.
Alongside activations, Buckhead Village will celebrate the merriest time of year as it transforms into an abstract winter wonderland decked with sparkling globes, illuminated trees and fresh eucalyptus garland.
Wonderland happenings will abound all season long.
Fri., Nov. 25 - Fri., Dec. 31 – The Veranda Jewel Box:
Buckhead Village will welcome guests to step into a whimsical and immersive 'jewel box' at The Veranda throughout the holidays. Filled with contemporary photo opp moments, the space will ensconce guests in dazzling, gem-colored stained glass wrapping the interior, satin ribbons that cascade from the ceiling and jewel-toned structures crafted from unexpected materials.
Sat., Nov. 26 - Sat., Dec. 24, noon to 8 p.m. – German Christkindl Market:
Open to the public from Saturday, November 26 through Saturday, December 24, the German holiday market will be located on the corner of East Paces Ferry and Peachtree Road (290 East Paces Ferry Road NE & Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305) and feature over 50 vendors offering food and beverage treats and items to shop, plus live music and entertainment on the weekends. The market will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
Attendees will be able to wind their way through the festive holiday market and enjoy drinks like German Glühwein – also known as mulled wine – hot chocolate and cider, and traditional German food, including pretzels, schnitzel, brats and more. To shop, visitors will find items like ornaments from Kaethe Wohlfahrt, one of Germany’s best known Christmas ornament shops, wooden toys, jewelry, clay and hardwood pipes, German handcrafts, and bath and body items, among much more.
Sat., Nov. 26, 6 p.m. – Atlanta Ballet 2 Performance:
The community can enjoy a free and open-to-the-public magical holiday performance by the Atlanta Ballet 2, presenting selections from classics like "The Nutcracker" and "Snow White" plus contemporary works. Selected by audition from all over the world, Atlanta Ballet 2 represents the highest level of training in the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education. The performances at Buckhead Village will take place alongside fire pits in the open-air space across from Le Bilboquet. No tickets required.
Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, noon to 6 p.m. – Holiday Shop and Strolls:
Buckhead Village’s Shop and Stroll series will invite guests to enjoy an open-air dining and shopping experience featuring family-friendly activities and crafts like ornament and cookie decorating; holiday performances and appearances throughout the day from Stylish Santa, Lilac Wine, Tinsletone Carolers and ballerinas; restaurant specials; in-store events from shops around the property; and food and beverage carts offering complimentary treats from Saint Germain Bakery, Georgetown Cupcake, Bella Cucina, Shake Shack, The Southern Gentleman and more.
All season long – Fire Pits:
Buckhead Village will invite guests to stop by and cozy up beside complimentary fire pits next to The Veranda all season long. There will also be s’mores served during the holiday Shop and Strolls each Saturday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.