While a golf course restaurant may not come to mind when you think of the best wine lists in the world, American lifestyle magazine “Wine Spectator” recently named Boone’s Restaurant at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead as a recipient of an Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine list and as a top destination for wine lovers around the world.
Boone’s Restaurant overlooks the Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek. The restaurant opened last year and was honored in “Wine Spectator’s” 40th annual Restaurant Awards as one of two first-time award winners in the state of Georgia. Boone’s was one of 48 Georgia restaurants to receive a “Wine Spectator” 2021 Restaurant Award.
“We are thrilled to have received “Wine Spectator’s” prestigious Award of Excellence," says Boone's Food and Beverage Director Austin Rocconi. “Boone’s is a neighborhood restaurant, serving inspired, upscale American cuisine in a relaxed setting overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course with some of the best views in the city. Our world-class selection of wine is one of the many things we pride ourselves in.”
“Wine Spectator” began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981.The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.
“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” said editor and publisher of “Wine Spectator” Marvin R. Shanken. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”
Boone's received the award based on its strengths in Italian, French, and California wines. Their wine list features smaller, family-owned wine producers that use organic and sustainable techniques when producing their wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.