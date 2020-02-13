The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Midtown is hosting two series of events during the first half of this year.
First, the museum is partnering with the Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education and Eternal Life-Hemshech to present Bearing Witness: Remarkable Stories from The Holocaust, an ongoing free series of talks by Holocaust survivors and their children. The 12th annual program presents Holocaust testimonies by survivors who are also Atlanta residents.
“Their words rise above hatred and retribution to speak about the strength and will that enabled them to survive. This really is what Bearing Witness is about, the resilience survivors used to transcend their experiences," Leslie Gordon, the museum’s executive director, said in a news release. "These survivors are your neighbors. You will be surprised to hear their stories.
“We want to make sure present generations have the opportunity to hear these remarkable people. It's one thing to read about the Holocaust in a book or see a movie. It's a completely different experience to hear someone tell you 'this happened to me.' The stories are mesmerizing, and access to these speakers becomes rarer by the day.”
The first talk with Henry “Hank” Lewin took place Feb. 9, and the second one is set for March 15 with Alfred Schneider, PhD, sharing his story of resilience. Even though school was illegal in Romania for Jews in 1941, he and two friends started their own course of studies and were later tutored by teachers within the ghetto. His academic prowess, ability to learn multiple languages and musical talents proved pivotal to his survival.
Each program includes a free, guided group tour of the Breman’s Holocaust Gallery. The tour begins at 12:30 p.m., and the Bearing Witness program starts at 2 p.m. Speakers present their story and answer questions from the audience, ending at about 3:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so attendees should arrive early to get a seat.
Second, the museum’s seventh annual Molly Blank Concert Series will include three performances in February through May. The series once again will feature top Jewish contributions to music in the Breman’s own auditorium.
“We are really excited about this year’s series, which features music,” Gordon said. “Our partners and staff searched the world for great entertainment, and we won't let people down. Everyone can expect to sing along, reminisce and swing to great music performed by some of the most talented musicians in America.”
The series includes the following performances:
♦ Feb. 16: Let’s Fall in Love features the Joe Alterman Trio and special guest Lena Seikaly. Billed as a “sweet afternoon filled with music and romance,” the roughly 90-minute show will include love-themed songs from the “Great American Songbook.”
♦ April 26: Perla Batalla in the House of Cohen will star Batalla, a Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter from Los Angeles who sang backup for Leonard Cohen. She will share special songs and personal anecdotes from her time and travels on the road with her mentor, who died in 2016.
♦ May 10: To celebrate Mother’s Day, the museum will host On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Songs of Dorothy Fields. A lyricist and author, Fields became one of the few women who worked in the 1920s and 1930s songwriting field to create multiple standards in musical theater.
Each concert in the series will be preceded by a reception with refreshments and will be followed by a meet-and-greet session with the performers. The receptions will commence at 4 p.m., with the performances at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the entire series are $120 for members and $150 for nonmembers, and individual concert tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers, with some added fees for all.
For more information on both event series or to purchase Molly Blank Concert Series tickets, visit www.thebreman.org or call 678-222-3700.
