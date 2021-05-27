Africa's most exotic animals are coming to the Atlanta BeltLine.
Illuminarium Experiences, an Atlanta-based experiential entertainment company, will bring its first Illuminarium to the city July 1 with Wild: A Safari Experience, a first-of-its-kind entertainment experience featuring Africa’s wildlife in their natural habitats. A closing date for the experience has not been set yet.
Located on the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, Wild will take guests to Africa through cinematic content shot by Radical Media, using custom camera arrays that provide a 240-degree native field of view (versus the average 210-degree human field of view), on location to showcase animals in their native habitats across South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania. Visitors will also be immersed in its authentic sounds and scents.
“Illuminarium's immersive venues will transport millions of visitors to places they only dream of experiencing by placing them ‘inside’ the narrative with techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality that facilitate the experience of real world, filmed content (like a safari) and authentic, re-created worlds in an immersive environment, all without wearable hardware,” a news release stated.
Illuminarium also plans to open locations in Las Vegas in January and in Miami in fall 2022, with other future sites considered in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles and Austin.
At Illuminarium’s Atlanta location, on Thursdays through Saturdays, it will open a bar that includes an immersive generative environment, with food and drink tailored to an ever-changing atmosphere. Through state-of-the-art projection and audio systems, visitors will be invited to gather in a different far-flung setting.
The Illuminarium Café, offering both indoor seating and an outdoor patio facing the BeltLine, will offer authentic dishes, beer and wine from the African continent, along with Southern fare. The Illuminarium Shop will retail a wide variety of gifts inspired by the safari experience. Both the café and shop are open to the public and do not require paid admission to the attraction.
Illuminarium will design and operate each spectacle in an environmentally conscious manner that acknowledges its social influence. For Wild, it partnered with WildArk, a global conservation organization, to work collaboratively with local partners and communities to protect prioritized wildlife, biodiversity and ecosystems around the world.
“Illuminarium will donate a portion of all ticket and merchandising revenue annually to WildArk. Through this partnership, WildArk targets this funding, as well as additional donations made at Illuminarium, to aligned conservation partners working to protect prioritized wildlife and their habitats across Africa,” the release stated.
Illuminarium will also offer chances for customers to become engaged with WildArk and other mission-based partners they bring to the experience.
It is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, next to Two Urban Licks restaurant. Tickets start at $30 per person, with premium packages available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit illuminarium.com.
