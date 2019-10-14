“Wicked,” the blockbuster musical coming to the Fox Theatre in Midtown, puts a new spin on an old classic.
Set for Oct. 23 through Nov. 17 as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series, it’s based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which is rooted in both L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” and the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
“If someone took the camera lens (on ‘The Wizard of Oz’) and panned it a bit to the left, this is what they would see,” said actress Amanda Fallon Smith, who plays Nessarose. “A lot of people describe it as a prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ but it’s literally a different take on the original.
“It’s epic and flashy and entertaining, but it may be even more heartfelt and thoughtful. People who have come to the show have gone for over 200 times. It’s a really great show for everybody. There’s something somewhere in the show that everybody relates to. I’m still touched by the story and the music every single day.”
The musical puts a new twist on the old “Wizard of Oz” story by using the Land of Oz’s witches and their ups and downs as the focal point. It starts before Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas and centers on the unlikely friendship of two girls: Elphaba and Glinda, who later become witches.
“Wicked” debuted in San Francisco and then Broadway, both in 2003, and its first U.S./North American tour started two years later. In 2004 it was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won three (Best Actress in a Musical, Costume Designer and Scenic Designer). “Wicked” also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album the same year.
According to the Playbill website, “Wicked,” which is still being performed on Broadway, is the sixth-longest running show there with 6,656 performances as of Oct. 6. Including its tours, it has brought in nearly $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 60 million individuals worldwide.
“There (are) so many wonderful aspects of it: the Tony Award-winning costumes, the sound, so many awards for the show,” Smith said. “It’s been around 16 years, and Oct. 30 is the anniversary. I think the reason people love it so much is the story and how it resonates with people. It’s all about not judging a book by its cover and to be good and to do good (things). In a world where that’s not such a clear line, it’s so relevant.”
Actor DJ Plunkett, who plays Boq, said “Wicked” stands out “because it’s so smart” and due to the story about Elphaba and Glinda.
“There’s a really complex relationship between two strong independent women, and, unfortunately, that is rarely depicted in the entertainment industry. That’s one of the reasons people connect to it so much,” he said.
Plunkett grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts, and Smith is a native of Dade City, Florida. Both live in New York when not on tour. They said they’re looking forward to visiting Atlanta and performing at the Fox for the first time.
“Oh my gosh. I’ve only heard amazing things about it,” Smith said. “I have not looked up the theater (online) or seen the photos, because I heard the sheer surprise of seeing it for the first time is huge. One of the things I do in every city I perform in is to walk out on stage and see the space we’re performing in. I’ve heard the Fox is one of the most amazing places to do that.”
Said Plunkett, “Genuinely, this is the theater I am most excited to (perform in). I have a lot friends who visited the Fox Theatre many years ago, and it’s so massive and so beautiful. It’s been on the top of my list of theaters to perform in. I’m so excited."
Of the musical, he added, “‘Wicked’ at its core, in my opinion, is about so many things, some of which are questioning authority and racism and prejudice, and those are so relevant today. It’s always so important to bring those types of stories to audiences across the country because it’s so relevant right now.”
Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased by visiting www.foxTheatre.org/wicked, calling 1-855-285-8499 or going to the Fox box office (660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta).
