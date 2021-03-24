The Works, an 80-acre, adaptive-reuse, mixed-use development in west Midtown that opened last year, is welcoming all with Hoppy Easter, its inaugural Easter event set for April 3.
Taking place from noon to 9 p.m., the family friendly festivities will include classic outdoor games, balloon and chalk art, a petting zoo, photo opportunities and scavenger hunts.
A Kid’s Egg Hunt for children 12 and under is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., when six unique outdoor stations will be set up for youngsters to search for eggs to find prizes.
Later on in the day, adults can take part in their own 21-and-over Adult Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. The adult event will feature thousands of glowing eggs to hunt down with prizes, including one golden egg with a $500 prize.
Attendees will also be treated to live music and will have the opportunity to spend the day exploring The Works, which is located at 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing, and masks are required.
Due to limitations on attendance, all egg hunt participants must buy tickets online prior to the events. Tickets are $5 for the children’s egg hunt and $20 for the adult one. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3lZeu2Z.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.