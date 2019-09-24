Another year, another top-two finish for Andrew Smith.
For the second straight year, the executive chef at West Egg Café in west Midtown placed runner-up in the Georgia’s Best Shrimp & Grits competition Sept. 21 at the Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival. Chef Lazar Oglesby of Honey Café in Millen won the title, and chef Bill Welch of The Lodge at Sea Island, located on nearby St. Simons Island, finished third.
Smith, a Canton resident, placed second to chef Liz Morris of Eagle Creek Brewing Co. in Statesboro last year and won the competition in 2016 (the 2017 festival and contest were cancelled due to Hurricane Irma). He has a shrimp and grits dish that includes wild Georgia shrimp, grits, tomatoes, okra, eggs sourced from local farms and andouille sausage.
“It was great to place again,” Smith said. “We always have fun coming down to Jekyll Island and are happy to be a part of the festival.”
This year’s contest was a battle of chefs from seven restaurants across the state, including two past champions and three returning competitors. The festival returns Nov. 6 through 8, 2020.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2U6GYtG.
