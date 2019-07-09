Anne Irwin Fine Art in Buckhead will host its annual Emerging Artist Show Aug. 2 through Sept. 2.
Showcasing artwork from a group of more than 40 emerging artists hand-selected from hundreds of submissions, the exhibition will highlight the work of talented up-and-coming artists to watch.
They include Marcy Cook, Ellen Levine Dodd, Betsy Jay, Lindsay H. Jones and Cubby West Spain. With a diverse assortment of styles and all artwork 24 by 24 inches and under, it’s the perfect opportunity for any art lover to add to their collection.
An opening-night reception with cocktails and lite bites will take place Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., when several of the show’s artists will be in attendance.
For more information, visit www.anneirwinfineart.com.
