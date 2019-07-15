Hey Quentin Tarantino fans! There’s still time to see in Atlanta four of the nine films the writer/director has directed as a lead-up to the July 24 premiere of his latest film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Over eight days, the Plaza Theatre, in partnership with the Atlanta Film Society, is screening all nine movies and started the marathon July 11 with “Reservoir Dogs” (1992).
With each ticket purchase to one of the eight retrospective screenings, attendees will receive a complimentary pass to attend the advance screening of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” which will release in theaters nationwide July 26. The advance screening will take place at The Plaza July 24.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The new film features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.
Tickets are $13 and can be purchased on the Plaza’s website or at the box office. Discounts are available for Atlanta Film Society members.
This past weekend, following “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Jackie Brown” (1997) and “Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2” (2003 and 2004) were also screened. The remaining films’ schedule is as follows:
July 18 at 7 p.m.: “Death Proof” (2007)
July 19 at 9 p.m.: “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)
July 20 at 7 p.m.: “Django Unchained” (2012)
July 21 at 6:30 p.m.: “The Hateful Eight” (2015)
July 24 at 7 p.m.: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)
Passes and seating are limited and are first come, first served based on theater capacity.
The Plaza is located at 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.plazaatlanta.com.
