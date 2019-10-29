As a way to promote healthier lifestyles, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will offer a six-week Built To Quit program to help you stop smoking and using other tobacco products. Upcoming sessions start Nov. 12 and Jan. 7.
Built To Quit smoking and tobacco cessation classes are headed by American Lung Association-certified facilitators and educate participants about the hazards of smoking and using tobacco products, the benefits of quitting and the strategies and skills to cope with urges. Behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists provide support and guidance. Participants receive nicotine replacement therapy (if qualified) and a hard copy curriculum with a meditation CD.
Classes are conducted primarily in a group setting, with face-to-face interaction that allows participants to learn from each other’s experiences.
Afternoon classes are available at all three Northside Hospital campuses in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming, with evening classes also available in Sandy Springs and Cumming. Lunch or dinner is provided. Online classes also are available upon request.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2onHSX0. For more information, call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
