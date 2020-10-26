For residents wanting to quit smoking, here’s your chance.
Starting Nov. 10, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will host a six-week Built to Quit course, offering the American Lung Association Freedom From Smoking program which helps participants learn the hazards of smoking and using tobacco products, the benefits of quitting and strategies and skills to cope with urges.
The course is led by an American Lung Association-certified facilitator and includes Northside Hospital behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists who will provide support and guidance. Participants receive nicotine replacement therapy (if qualified) and a hard copy curriculum with a meditation CD. Classes are conducted primarily in a group setting, with interaction that allows participants to learn from each other’s experiences.
Classes are usually available at Northside campuses in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming, but in an effort to maintain the health and safety of participants and facilitators during the COVID-19 pandemic online classes are currently the preferred method.
To register online, visit northside.com/smoking-and-tobacco-resources. For more information, call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
