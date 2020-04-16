What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Actor Jesse Eisenberg and his family are isolating in an RV headed home to Indiana from Los Angeles.

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, which was held in February, is launching a series of free virtual programming for movie lovers and is kicking it off with AJFF In Conversation, a monthly webinar series as well as a biweekly podcast with leaders in the industry.

The first webinar, set for April 16 at 7:30 p.m., focuses on the film “Resistance,” a recent release based on the true story of the legendary mime Marcel Marceau. It will offer participants a chance to ask actor Jesse Eisenberg and writer/director Jonathan Jakubowicz pre-submitted questions.

Individuals interested in participating can register and submit questions by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8nE-llK3RJmGRJAxNgvu_A.

Those who haven’t seen “Resistance” yet and want to watch it before the webinar can do so by visiting www.resistance.movie/watch-at-home.

