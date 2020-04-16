The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, which was held in February, is launching a series of free virtual programming for movie lovers and is kicking it off with AJFF In Conversation, a monthly webinar series as well as a biweekly podcast with leaders in the industry.
The first webinar, set for April 16 at 7:30 p.m., focuses on the film “Resistance,” a recent release based on the true story of the legendary mime Marcel Marceau. It will offer participants a chance to ask actor Jesse Eisenberg and writer/director Jonathan Jakubowicz pre-submitted questions.
Individuals interested in participating can register and submit questions by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8nE-llK3RJmGRJAxNgvu_A.
Those who haven’t seen “Resistance” yet and want to watch it before the webinar can do so by visiting www.resistance.movie/watch-at-home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.