One local Jewish synagogue is hosting a special event not only to celebrate Purim but also to teach children about social justice.
Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs will hold its annual Purim Carnival March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Set for March 9 and 10, Purim is a Jewish holiday that honors the Jews being saved from Haman, an Achaemenid Empire of Persia official who was planning to kill all the Jews, as recounted in the Bible.
The carnival will include games, a petting zoo, inflatables, a game truck and mitzvah stations. Also at the event, individuals and families will have the chance to create care packages for food deserts across metro Atlanta. A food desert refers to low-income communities with no grocery store within a one-mile radius of its neighborhood.
Participants get to add foodstuff items at different activity (mitzvah) stations into packages donated by the synagogue’s partner, The Packaged Good. Beneficiaries include the Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that aids the poor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, and Backpack Buddies, a program that provides low-income students with nutritious foods over a weekend that fit into a backpack when their family might struggle to provide food.
Temple Emanu-El raises food in its onsite Garden Isaiah that it donates to groups like the center. Camp Jenny, which provides food to underprivileged Atlanta children at its Memorial Day weekend event, will also participate.
The synagogue is located at 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. For more information, visit www.templeemanuelatlanta.org.
