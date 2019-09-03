The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta will host a free screening of a film devoted to a civil rights activist and World War II veteran.
The center, in partnership with the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, will host the Atlanta premiere of the documentary film “Isaac Pope: The Spirit of an American Century” Sept. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pope, who died at age 100 in July 2018, was the grandson of enslaved people and the son of sharecroppers. The film features his life of tireless activism in civil rights, labor, World War II, his church and his wider community.
During the war, Pope served in the first active black Army combat unit in Germany. He was part of a choir that sang in European cathedrals, participated in the first racially integrated fighting unit, helped improve the G.I. Bill for returning black soldiers, was an early member of the NAACP and a lifelong labor rights advocate.
Paula J. Caplan, filmmaker, producer and daughter of Capt. Jerome A. Caplan, who commanded Pope’s artillery batter and inspired Paula’s research, and Catherine Meeks, executive director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, are expected to attend and speak at the screening.
The center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW in Atlanta, and parking is available in the World of Coca-Cola parking garage .
Though the screening is free, attendees are asked to preregister by visiting www.civilandhumanrights.org/event/isaacpope_filmscreening.
