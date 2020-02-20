A local counseling services company is hosting two free events offering advice on parenting in the next week.
Atlanta Specialized Care, which has offices in Dunwoody and Alpharetta, will host a talk titled “Parenting Effectively, Avoiding the Emotional Parenting Rabbit Hole,” presented by owner and Clinical Director Tatiana Matthews, MS, LPC, CRC, at Dunwoody Presbyterian Church, 2197 Peeler Road in Dunwoody, Feb. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The following day, dun will present a talk titled “Planning for a Family and Special Needs Child” at 7 p.m. at Atlanta Specialized Care’s Dunwoody office, 1730 Mount Vernon Road, Suite G. Both events are open to the public.
“We love our kids, but the truth is sometimes it feels like we lose our cool and they just can’t hear us,” Matthews said in a news release. “Sometimes we avoid tough conversations because we just know the emotional tidal wave will follow. Sometimes we don’t even know where to start. Parenting matters. Let's talk about it.”
Her presentation will include tips on parenting effectively with dialectical behavioral therapy, a type of cognitive behavioral therapy that aims to identify and change negative thinking patterns while promoting positive behavioral changes.
Marlin’s presentation will include organization and trust planning, risk management (insurance), tax planning and Social Security planning for parents of special-needs children.
“Raising a child with special needs can be one of the richest experiences life has to offer, but it is also one of the most costly,” she said in the release. “Besides costs, you should also ensure they are financially supported in the event that something happens to you. Our team has created a seminar that will help you plan the best possible future for your child.”
For more event information, call Matthews at 770-815-6853 or email tmatthews@atlantaspecializedcare.com. For more information on Atlanta Specialized Care, visit www.atlantaspecializedcare.com.
