The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Midtown remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will host a series of six online Atlanta Jewish History Talks starting Jan. 28.
According to a news release, the series, which will feature award-winning authors, “aligns The Breman’s mission to ‘connect people to Jewish history, culture and arts.’”
“This series will be a deep dive into Atlanta's rich Jewish history lead by experts in their respective topics,” Jeremy Katz, director of the museum’s Ida Pearle and Joseph Cuba Archives for Southern Jewish History and author of the forthcoming book “The Jewish Community of Atlanta,” said in the release. “Recommended as an accompaniment to the series, the book showcases carefully curated images from the archives that, Katz said, “best illustrate the remarkable contributions made by Jewish men and women to the city of Atlanta.”
Tickets to the talks are $36 for the full series or $10 for each individual one but are free for museum members). The schedule is as follows:
♦ Week 1 (Jan. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): “And the Dead Shall Rise” author Steve Oney, the foremost historian on the Leo Frank case, will discuss one of the most infamous instances of anti-Semitism in America and a pivotal moment in Atlanta’s Jewish history. The talk will be moderated by The Breman founding archivist Sandra Berman, who in her 28-year tenure collected historic items from the case and curated an in-depth, nationally touring exhibition.
♦ Week 2 (Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon): Historians Mark Bauman, Leonard Rogoff and Diane Vecchio will discuss the legacy of Jewish women’s activism in Atlanta and the Southeast. The three experts examine suffragettes and the evolving role of women in Jewish social services.
♦ Week 3 (Feb. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): Jeff Clemmons, the leading historian on Rich’s, will discuss the department store that became synonymous with Atlanta, with powerful ties to the city’s cultural, social, architectural and philanthropic fabric. Clemmons is the author of “Rich’s: A Southern Institution” and “Atlanta’s Historic Westview Cemetery.” The talk will be moderated by Tom Asher, president of the Rich Foundation, a private Atlanta foundation established in 1943.
♦ Week 4 (Feb. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): Georgia State University associate history professor Marni Davis will discuss her research on the old Jewish neighborhoods of Atlanta. She is the author of “Jews and Booze: Becoming American in the Age of Prohibition.” The talk will be moderated by Dan Maslia, ethnographer of the Atlanta Sephardic community.
♦ Week 5 (Feb. 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): Biographer David E. Lowe discusses the life and career of civil rights lawyer Morris Abram, one of Atlanta’s most prominent and trailblazing Jewish politicians. Lowe authored “Touched with Fire: Morris B. Abram and the Battle against Racial and Religious Discrimination.” The talk will be moderated by Catherine Lewis, Kennesaw State University professor of history and assistant vice president of museum, archives and rare books.
♦ Week 6 (March 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): Dr. Perry Brickman, a retired oral surgeon and investigative journalist, will discuss “Unmasking Rampant Antisemitism in America’s Higher Education,” which chronicles institutional discrimination at Emory Dental School from 1948 to 1961. The talk will be moderated by Eric Goldstein, director of the Tam Institute for Jewish Studies at Emory University.
“To be our best selves as Atlantans in the present and to be primed for the challenges of the future, it is important for us to understand the complexities of the Jewish community’s shared past,” Breman Museum Executive Director Leslie Gordon said in the release. “These six Jewish History Talks form a valuable primer on how far Atlanta’s Jewish community has come and may even suggest where we go from here.”
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3sieH3O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.