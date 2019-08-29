Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs, a 24-acre park with woodlands and nature trails, will host six more free gardening events this fall, plus a variety of other events.
The cottage on the property will be the classroom site for the gardening events, which started Aug. 26 and end Nov. 4. One does not have to be a master gardener to participate in the master gardener series, but one might aspire to become one if you do. The North Fulton Master Gardeners with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Fulton County are conducting the series of free classes for homeowners.
Each class emphasizes practical activities, at the time of year that is best suited for successful gardening with reasonable effort and cost. All classes take place Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and though they’re free, donations are appreciated.
Here is the lineup of remaining classes:
Sept. 9: Lawn Care for Fall and Winter
Sept. 23: Gardening in the Shade
Oct. 7: Composting at Home
Oct. 14: All About Bulbs
Oct. 28: Fall in Georgia – The Best Time to Plant Trees and Shrubs
Nov. 4: Gardens of the North Fulton Master Gardeners: Finding Gardening Inspiration Through Shared Ideas
Lost Corner will also host several other events this fall:
Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Grow it! Cook it! Eat it! (rain date is Sept. 14). This class for children 7 to 10 costs $15 per child.
Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Art in the Park. The Sandy Springs Photography Club will host this free class on building one’s photography skills. It’s for residents 14 and older.
For more information, visit spr.gs/photographyclub.
Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Fairy House – Gnome Home. Come to the park, pick up a building permit and let the Friends of Lost Corner staff help you find the perfect building site. All fairy houses and gnome homes must be created with items found in nature. The cost is $10 per family (limit three children).
Oct. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.: Plein air art exhibit. The excitement and creativity of the Fairy House and Gnome Home event is captured as it happens by the plein air artists from the Grandview Gallery/Atlanta Artists Center. These unique creations will be on display and for sale at the event. The event is free but donations are appreciated.
Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon: Watershed Walk & Talk – Watershed Discovery. This walk-and-talk program series will discuss the features of the Marsh Creek-Chattahoochee River Watershed and how water quality programs can engage residents in improving the health of the Chattahoochee River. This free event is for residents 10 and older.
To register, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov.
Sept. 19 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.: Geology of Sandy Springs Walk & Talk. Instructor Bill Witherspoon, co-author of “Roadside Geology of Georgia,” will lead a talk on the park’s the geological wonders before hosting a lecture on the city’s geology. This free event is for residents 10 and older, and the book is available for purchase for $24.
Oct. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.: Nature Scavenger Hunt and Acorn Necklace Craft. Enjoy a naturalist-guided fall nature walk and scavenger hunt on the park’s trails.
Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon: Watershed Walk & Talk – Microinvertebrates. Attendees will take samples of the creek water for insects that scientists use to connect biodiversity in the ecosystem with the amount of pollutants in the stream. This free event is for residents 10 and older.
To register, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov.
For more information or to register to any of the above events that don’t already have a registration website associated with them, visit www.friendsoflostcorner.org.
