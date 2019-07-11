Lyft, a San Francisco-based ride-sharing company, is partnering with Atlanta’s New Realm Brewing Co. and Giving Kitchen to help the city’s craft beer fans give back.
Giving Kitchen is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that supports area restaurant workers facing an unanticipated crisis. Through the end of 2019, Atlantans who take a Lyft ride to New Realm can give back to Giving Kitchen — just by choosing to take a smart ride home.
Here’s how it works:
1. Take a Lyft ride to New Realm (550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta).
2. Have a great time enjoying delicious brews and bites.
3. Show the Lyft ride receipt to your taproom bartender, server or staff.
4. Your bartender will give you a one-time use promo code to enter into the app before you take your Lyft ride home, and Lyft and New Realm will make a $4 donation to Giving Kitchen on your behalf.
Giving Kitchen offers emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
“Giving Kitchen has a tremendous impact on many Atlantans’ lives,” Sam Bond, Lyft’s Southeast regional director, said in a news release. “Lyft is dedicated to being a public company invested in the public good, and we’re proud to work with New Realm to help support its mission.”
Said Carey Falcone, New Realm’s CEO and co-founder, “Through this partnership with Lyft and Giving Kitchen, not only will our guests get home safely, but we will be able to give back to food service employees in our community,”
Giving Kitchen Executive Director Bryan Schroeder said, “For six years, Giving Kitchen has helped lift food service workers out of crisis. Now the community has the chance to lift them up with us. This is a wonderful opportunity to Lyft to New Realm, Lyft home and make a positive difference in someone’s life just by taking a ride.”
For more information, visit www.lyft.com.
