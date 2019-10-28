Community Farmers Markets, an Atlanta-based nonprofit supporting local farmers and farmers markets, will host its third annual Red Clay Soirée Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Summerour Studio in west Midtown.
At the event, which features the best of the Atlanta food movement, attendees can meet and sample the work of top farmers, farm-to-table chefs and bartenders. It will include oysters and bubbly, followed by a cocktail-and-canapés reception, a farm-fresh seated dinner and a selection of delectable desserts.
Live and silent auctions will feature unique items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Activities will also include a photo booth and a nightcap dance party.
Proceeds from the event will help Community Farmers Markets achieve its mission by:
- Hosting five weekly farmers markets and five Fresh MARTA Markets
- Supplying access to healthy, fresh and local food to metro Atlanta communities
- Supporting low-income families through its double SNAP program
- Providing jobs for more than 130 local farm and small food businesses
- Providing educational programming to farmers, producers, customers and the community
The participating chefs are Billy Alli of Bread & Butterfly, David Sweeney, Duane Kulers of Supremo, Hudson Rouse of Rising Son, Julia LeRoy of Produce and Provide, Kevin Ouzts of The Spotted Trotter, Kory DePaola of Empire State South, Mariana Satterly of Community Farmers Markets, Maricela Vega of 8 Arm, Matt Kirkpatrick and Jason Hovan of Whole Foods Market, Maria Moore-Riggs of Revolution Doughnuts, Mercedes Melendez of Fox + Flower, Morgan Perkins and Ashley Thomas of Galette, Mwandisha Gaitor of 2 Pieces of Toast, Natalie Fisher of The Loco Coco, Paula Seville and Ollie Hondred of Moveable Feast, Sarah Dodge of Bread is Good, Sarah O'Brien of Little Tart Bakeshop and Wilson Gourley of Wood's Chapel BBQ
Participating bartenders are TBA of Golda Kombucha, Katie Decantillon of Boxcar, Kellie Thorn of Hugh Acheson Restaurants, Kelsey Kenny of The Painted Duck, Keyatta Holder-Mincey of Bon Ton, Leslie Hudson-Gordon of Farm to Booze, Mara Bethel of Kimball House and Mary Catherine Matheny of Empire State South. Beverages are curated by Thorn.
Parking is limited and guests are encouraged to carpool or take Lyft (first-time riders can use the code "eatlocalyall" for a free ride) or Uber. Sponsorships are available and information can be obtained by emailing katie@cfmatl.org.
Tickets are $150 for general admission, $750 for host committee and $3,000 for table hosts, plus fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.redclaysoiree.com.
