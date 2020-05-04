The Atlanta-based Kyle Pease Foundation will host a free special #GivingTuesdayNow virtual event May 5 at 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1 observance and an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
According to its website, the foundation’s mission is to “create awareness and raise funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs through sports.” It was founded by Pease, who has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, and his brother Brent, who compete in triathlons and other races.
The event will include speeches from Pace Academy fifth-grader Marin Smith, who has cerebral palsy, and her father, Greg. Like the Peases, they participate in races together through the foundation. Also, other foundation athletes will talk about how they’re coping with social distancing guidelines and a spring race season that has been put on hold.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with disabilities are at a higher risk of infection or severe illness because of their underlying medical conditions. Those who have limited mobility or cannot avoid coming into close contact with others who may be infected, such as direct support providers and family members, are especially vulnerable.
Since its inception, the foundation has supported 84 athletes across more than 400 finish lines and raised nearly $3 million.
To participate in the event, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__UNwc7zYTRuyKvxRxpg_Ag.
For more information on the foundation or make a donation, visit www.kylepeasefoundation.org.
